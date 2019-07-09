Army Jawan Posted In Jammu Dies After His Gun Misfires

The jawan's parents said they were informed about his death by the Army officials, who also intimated them that his body will reach their home town in two or three days.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: July 09, 2019 08:57 IST
Army jawan posted in Jammu dies as gun misfires. (Representational Image)


Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh: 

An Army jawan posted in Jammu died after his gun misfired on Monday according to his parents.

Tammineni Ashok Kumar belonged to Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district and was unmarried. 

His parents Narasimha Rao and Kasamma said they were informed about his death by the Army officials. The officials intimated them that his body will reach their home town in two or three days. 

Army jawan Ashok Kumar's brother, Suresh Babu, is also working in the Indian Army. 



