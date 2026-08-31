Andhra Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped, Assaulted At Home, 2 Detained

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and seriously assaulted in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, with the incident coming to light on Saturday morning after she was found unconscious and injured at her residence.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred late on Friday night, August 28, when the woman was alone in her apartment.

Two youths from the locality allegedly entered the house and sexually assaulted her. Police said the accused were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The woman was found unconscious and in an injured condition the following morning after neighbours became concerned when she did not respond to their calls or come out of her residence. They entered the house and found her in need of immediate medical attention and the police were informed.

She was initially shifted to a nearby private hospital and was subsequently taken to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for medical examination and further treatment.

Police said her statement was recorded as part of the investigation.

Nunna Circle Inspector Ahmed Ali said two youths had been taken into custody in connection with the alleged assault.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with gang-rape, and launched an investigation.

Police are examining the sequence of events, statements of the survivor and witnesses, medical evidence and other material gathered during the investigation.

Officials are also verifying the circumstances surrounding the alleged entry of the accused into the woman's residence and the gang-rape incident.