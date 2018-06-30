Andhra Student Alleges Gang-Rape, Says Accused Filmed Act To Blackmail

The girl complained to the college management, who allegedly asked the students to delete the video.

Three former engineering students, who allegedly raped, filmed the act to blackmail a junior student in college for over a year, have been charged by the police in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

Two of them, Vamshi and Siva Reddy, had reportedly spiked her drink during a birthday party in February last year. They then allegedly raped her and filmed the act. They used it to blackmail her and continued seeking sexual favours from her, police said.

The girl had complained to the college management in Agiripalli, but they did not inform the police. Instead they asked the boys to delete the video and apologise to the girl, she alleged.

Two months ago, the girl was threatened again by a third student, Praveen, who had a copy of the video. He allegedly demanded money and sexual favours from her. The girl then approached the police and filed a complaint.

The police have charged the men with gang-rape, and also under the IT Act for filming the act and using it to blackmail her.