Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 Cases Cross 10,000 Mark: Report

Andhra Pradesh today crossed the 10,000-mark in coronavirus cases with 497 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

While it took close to three months from March for the first 5,000 Covid-19 cases to emerge in the state, the second 5,000 came in just 15 days.

The COVID-19 toll also went up to 129 today, with 10 fresh fatalities, the highest in a day so far, according to the latest bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 497 new cases were reported taking the tally of infections to 10,331 in the state, while 146 patients were discharged from hospitals, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Kurnool reported four Covid-19 deaths, Krishna three, Guntur two and Srikakulam one in the last 24 hours.

Anantapuramu district registered the highest 90 cases, taking its overall tally to 1,028. It is the third district in the state after Kurnool (1,483) and Krishna (1,132) to cross the 1,000 cases mark, reported news agency PTI.

The 10,331 Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh included 8,306 locals, 1,660 from other states and 365 foreign returnees.

The state now has 5,423 active cases after a total of 4,779 patients recovered from the infection.



