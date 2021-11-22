Andhra Pradesh To Withdraw Controversial 3-Capital Bill

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to make the big announcement in the state assembly. (File)

The state government in Andhra Pradesh has decided to withdraw the controversial three-capital bill after facing massive resistance from several quarters.

Three capitals were proposed in the bill - executive capital at Vizag, legislative capital at Amaravati, judicial capital at Kurnool.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will make the big announcement in the state assembly soon, Advocate General S Subramaniam informed the High Court today.

Multiple petitions challenged the trifurcation bill in the High Court.

The decision to withdraw the contentious Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Act - passed last year with an aim to set up three capitals for the state - was taken at an emergency meeting, sources said, adding that the bill is likely to be brought again with changes.

Farmers and landowners were upset with the proposed law. The southern state had been witnessing protests for over two years.

A 45-day foot march was kicked off from Amaravati to Tirupati by farmers on November 1. The demonstrators reached Nellore on Sunday.