Andhra Pradesh Government Converts Temples Into Covid Care Centres

In 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, 115 CCCs with 52,471 beds have already been opened (Representational)

The Andhra Pradesh government has converted several major temples in the state into Covid Care Centres (CCCs) to accommodate the infected patients.

The Endowments Department has completed arrangements in major temples like Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala, Vijayawada, Kanipakam, Srikalahasthi, Srikakulam, Mahanandi, Simhachalam, Srisailam and Pedakakani, Andhra Pradesh Digital Corporation (APDC), the State government's publicity wing, said in a tweet.

"Temples will act as Covid Care Centres. Sixteen major temples will have 1,000 beds while smaller temples will have 25 beds. Primary medicare will be provided under the supervision of doctors," the APDC said.

The government has already opened 115 CCCs in all the 13 districts of the state with a bed capacity of 52,471.

As on May 16, a total of 17,417 coronavirus-infected people were lodged in the CCCs and 35,054 beds were vacant, according to the health department.