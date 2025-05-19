35-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Dies After Wall Collapses On Her Due To Rain: Cops

The victim has been identified as Shashikala (35), a private sector employee. (Representational)
Bengaluru:
A 35-year-old woman was killed when a rain-soaked wall fell on her in the city on Monday, police said.
The victim has been identified as Shashikala (35), a private sector employee.
The death marks the first rain-related death since the beginning of the rains this season.
The city received about 104 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, inundating many low-lying areas.
