35-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Dies After Wall Collapses On Her Due To Rain: Cops

A 35-year-old woman was killed when a rain-soaked wall fell on her in the city on Monday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Shashikala (35), a private sector employee.

The death marks the first rain-related death since the beginning of the rains this season.

The city received about 104 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, inundating many low-lying areas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)