Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

35-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Dies After Wall Collapses On Her Due To Rain: Cops

The death marks the first rain-related death since the beginning of the rains this season.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
35-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Dies After Wall Collapses On Her Due To Rain: Cops
The victim has been identified as Shashikala (35), a private sector employee. (Representational)
Bengaluru:

A 35-year-old woman was killed when a rain-soaked wall fell on her in the city on Monday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Shashikala (35), a private sector employee.

The death marks the first rain-related death since the beginning of the rains this season.

The city received about 104 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, inundating many low-lying areas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Andhra Pradesh
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com