IIT Madras Rolls Out Cutting-Edge BTech Courses In Engineering, Healthcare

IIT Madras New BTech Courses: Those who qualify JEE (Advanced) will be eligible to opt for these programmes during the upcoming Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling.

IIT Madras New BTech Courses: Each of them will accommodate up to 40 students in total.
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched two new undergraduate engineering courses for the academic year 2025-26. The Departments of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering is offering these programmes. Those who qualify JEE (Advanced) will be eligible to opt for these programmes during the upcoming Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling. Each of them will accommodate up to 40 students in total.

Here Are Details About The courses:

BTech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) | Course Code: 412U

This four-year programme prepares students for careers at the intersection of physical systems and digital technologies, including AI. It combines core engineering principles with modern computational tools such as machine learning, data science, and high-performance computing.

Students will also receive foundational training in solid and fluid mechanics, electrical circuits, signals, embedded systems, materials science, and dynamics.

Graduates can explore opportunities in sectors such as aerospace, robotics, automotive, manufacturing, and emerging areas like digital twin systems, smart infrastructure, and sustainable technologies.

BTech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME)

This four-year course equips students to develop medical devices by integrating biomedical engineering with electrical and instrumentation foundations.

The curriculum includes core engineering concepts alongside applications in AI, IoT, and connected healthcare. Graduates will be trained to design clinically approved, ethically responsible solutions to real-world healthcare challenges. Career paths include roles in medical device innovation, AI-driven health systems, rehabilitation technology, and healthcare entrepreneurship.

