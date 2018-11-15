Andhra Pradesh Gets A State Emblem With Dhamma Chakka

The National Emblem is placed at the bottom of Andhra Pradesh state emblem.

The Andhra Pradesh government has finalised its new emblem for official use, five years after the state's bifurcation in 2014.

The state emblem, inspired by the Amaravati School of Art, consists of "Dhamma Chakka" - "the Wheel of Law" embellished with a ring of Triratnas alternating with pinnate leaves and precious stones.

The three circles of decorative beads are in ascending order of numbers - 48 in the inner, 118 in the middle and 148 in the outer circle.

"Puna Ghataka" or "The vase of Plenty" is at the hub of the Dhamma Chakka. It is decorated with a four-banded garland on the main body with medallions and tassels. There is a braid around the thin neck and a flaring mouth.

The National Emblem is placed at the bottom of the emblem, which should never be reduced to a size of less than 24 mm in height, according to an official release.

Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014 into Telangana and the residuary Andhra Pradesh state as per provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, popularly known as the Telangana Act.

The Act defined the boundaries of the two states and laid out the status of Hyderabad as the permanent capital of new Telangana state and temporary capital of Andhra Pradesh.