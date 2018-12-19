Andhra Farmer Collapses In Field After Cyclone Phethai Destroys Crop

Gottipally Chinnasamy, the paddy farmer from Srikakulam district, died of heart attack in his field.

A farmer in Andhra Pradesh collapsed and died in his field on Tuesday, shocked at the devastation of his paddy crop by Cyclone Phethai, which swept through the state on Monday.

In a heart-wrenching image, Gottipally Chinnasamy's body is seen in his flooded field, surrounded by a group of farmers.

The paddy farmer from Srikakulam district died of a heart attack, doctors say. He had gone to the field to break the bunds, remove waterlogging and save his crop, but could not bear the shock when he saw the damaged paddy.

The farmer has three sons and a daughter.

Over 14,000 hectares of standing crop has been destroyed in Cyclone Phethai in the state. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit districts of East and West Godavari districts and relief efforts have been stepped up in the state.

The cyclone moved to Odisha on Tuesday triggering heavy rainfall in several parts. More than 11,000 people were moved to safety zones and the farmers have been advised to take necessary measures to protect their crops.