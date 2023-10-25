Drone Used To Smuggle Drugs From Pakistan Recovered From Punjab Field

The drone was recovered during a search operation by the BSF

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone from a paddy field near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar district, Punjab.

The drone was recovered during a search operation that was launched based on specific information regarding its presence.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavice 3 Classic, made in China).

Notably, the drone was being used by smugglers to smuggle narcotics into India from Pakistan.

On specific intelligence input, @BSF_Punjab troops launched a search operation and recovered 01 Pakistani #drone (Quadcopter, Model-DJI Mavic 3 Classic), from a paddy field on the outskirts of Vill.- Dhanoe Khurd, Dist.-… pic.twitter.com/qgyeyHawyI — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) October 25, 2023

"On October 25, during the afternoon hours, based on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of Village Dhanoe Khurd, District Amritsar. During the search operation, at about 15:05 pm, a drone was recovered from paddy field, near Village Dhanoe Khurd." said PRO Punjab Frontier, BSF.

Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited.

