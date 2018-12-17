Cyclone 'Phethai' Crosses Andhra Coast, 1 Dead In Vijayawada: 10 Points

Cyclone 'Phethai': Very heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh crippled daily life

Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone 'Phethai' made landfall in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh today, a little after 12.30 pm. There was very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of the state, keeping people mostly indoors. The state government said that the cyclone had weakened before making landfall near Katrenikona. Schools and colleges were closed as a precautionary measure in the coastal districts today. One person was killed in landslide in Vijayawada according to reports. State home minister is personally monitoring the situation.