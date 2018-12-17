Cyclone 'Phethai' Crosses Andhra Coast, 1 Dead In Vijayawada: 10 Points

Cyclone 'Phethai': Very heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh crippled daily life
Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone 'Phethai' made landfall in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh today, a little after 12.30 pm. There was very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of the state, keeping people mostly indoors. The state government said that the cyclone had weakened before making landfall near Katrenikona. Schools and colleges were closed as a precautionary measure in the coastal districts today. One person was killed in landslide in Vijayawada according to reports. State home minister is personally monitoring the situation.
Here are the top 10 points about Cyclone 'Phethai'
- One person was killed in Vijaywada due to landslide in heavy rain, said sources in the state disaster management authorities.
- Cyclone 'Phethai' made landfall at 80-100 kilometre per hour in East Godavari district.
- Life was crippled in East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Vizianagram, Visakhapatnam and Vijaywada due to very heavy rain and high winds.
- State home minister N Chinna Rajappa is personally monitoring the situation. Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu may visit the cyclone-hit areas in the evening, say reports.
- National and state disaster relief teams and over 10,000 officials are on alert across the districts in the path of the cyclone and adjoining areas.
- Over 22 trains were cancelled and air traffic to Visakhapatnam was hampered; some flights were diverted to Hyderabad.
- Schools and colleges were closed as a precautionary measure.
- District authorities have asked people living in low-lying areas to move to relief centres.
- The agriculture department has asked farmers to cover their harvested crops with tarpaulin for minimum damage.
- 'Phethai' is the third cyclone to hit Andhra Pradesh in three months. Earlier the state was hit by 'Titli' and 'Gaja'.
