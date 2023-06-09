Minister Shares Beautiful Video Of Nagaland: 'Where Women Are Empowered'

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is well recognised for his hilarious social media posts, is adept at retaining his audience's attention.

His posts attract a lot of social media attention, whether he's sharing videos that highlight the state's natural beauty or updating his followers with helpful life advice.

On Friday, he published yet another intriguing social media post that had a strong perspective on the value of the empowerment of women.

He posted a video on Twitter showing women farmers in Nagaland's Phek district sowing paddy seeds in the fields.

His quote tweet in Hindi, when translated to English, reads, "Where women are empowered, the land also smiles in the form of a good harvest!"

The video was originally shared by the Nagaland Tourism Twitter handle with a caption that reads, "Paving the Path to Progress! The Ruzhazho women are a sight to behold as they plant paddy saplings in the fields of Phek district, Nagaland. Their unity and resilience symbolise the essence of women's empowerment, sowing the seeds of change for a brighter future."

There is a huge list of interesting tweets from the politician, who is known for his immense sense of humour on social media.

A few weeks ago, he shared a funny social media post that was a funny take on cutting carbs from daily food to lose weight.

Always abide by what your doctor says... pic.twitter.com/nefG0XrNvq — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 19, 2023

Even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along's social media activities in one of his speeches.