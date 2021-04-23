Andhra Pradesh Declares 9 PM to 6 AM Night Curfew From Tomorrow

The curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, will come into effect from tomorrow. (Representational)

Andhra Pradesh today announced a night curfew across the state to cut the transmission chain of the second coronavirus wave sweeping the country. The curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, will come into effect from tomorrow, said the Chief Minster's Office. The details, said his office, will be shared later. The cut-off date for the curfew has not been announced as yet.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has also announced that all those above 18 will be given the Covid vaccine free of cost when the fresh drive for vaccinations opens on May 1.

Neighbouring Telangana announced night curfew on April 20. It will be in force from 9 pm to 5 am till April 30. On the same day, the Tamil Nadu government announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 4 am and a complete lockdown on Sundays. Karnataka too has declared curfew on nights and weekends and it will be in place till May 4.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra announced stricter curbs to control the spread of infections. Delhi became the first to declare a week-long lockdown, which ends on Monday morning. It was followed by Jharkhand.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on Covid appropriate behaviour and urged the states to use lockdowns as an absolute last resort.

For the second straight day today, India logged over 3 lakh new Covid cases. India is second only to the United States in the total number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.