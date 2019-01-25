Andhra Class 2 Girl Allegedly Raped By Headmaster, Went Home Bleeding

The headmaster allegedly took the child to an empty room and raped her. (Representational)

A 42-year-old school headmaster in Andhra Pradesh was arrested after he allegedly raped a Class 2 student in his school earlier this week.

The incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday when the headmaster of a government upper primary school in Krishna district, 295 km from Hyderabad, allegedly took the eight-year-old girl to an empty room and raped her.

The child is said to have gone home crying, with injuries and blood on her clothes. She complained of pain and narrated her ordeal to her mother. The mother said she took her to a private hospital where doctors told her that she had been sexually assaulted.

The girl reportedly had to get four stitches to stop the bleeding. The parents, however, did not report the incident fearing repercussions for the child and the family.

Social activists who got to know about the crime convinced the mother to lodge a police complaint on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh's Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivas took note of the incident and ordered the school commissioner to suspend the headmaster and investigate the incident.

"The accused has been suspended from service with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry into the incident has also been ordered," District Education Officer MV Rajya Lakshmi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)