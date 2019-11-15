Andhra Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy Is A 'Psycho': Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday called Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy a "psycho".

"While YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a factionist, his son Jagan is a psycho," adding that the rate of crime has risen rapidly during the five months of his rule.

The TDP leader alleged Mr Reddy has converted the rising Andhra Pradesh into "suicide state".

"Within five months of Jagan's rule, 241 farmers, 43 construction workers, two employees, five TDP workers committed suicides. During this period, 690 TDP workers were attacked, eight were killed," he said.

Earlier in the day, he visited the family of a party worker who allegedly committed suicide allegedly due to harassment by ruling YSR Congress Party leader and the police.

During his interaction, Nara Lokesh assured bereaved family members of the man that his party would support them.

The family members told Mr Lokesh that the man acted as TDP's polling agent and stopped YSR Congress Party workers from casting fake votes in the last Assembly elections.

