Amid Protests, Andhra Minister Returns From Village Without Campaigning

N Chinarajappa had won from Peddapuram assembly constituency in 2014.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N Chinarajappa faced an awkward situation when he found himself at the receiving end of public anger in the Peddapuram assembly constituency over development issues.

Angry villagers did not allow Mr Chinarajappa to campaign in the assembly constituency and the minister had to return from Hussein Puram village in East Godavari district on Sunday.

The minister, who had won from Peddapuram assembly constituency in 2014, was not allowed to enter the village. The locals did not even talk to him.

The villagers were reportedly furious over non-resolution of various development issues in the village.

Polling in 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls for 25 parliamentary seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

