6 Killed, 12 Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Andhra Pradesh Pharma Unit

Six people died and 12 others were injured in a fire incident at a pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh around Thursday midnight. A reactor blast due to gas leak is suspected to have caused the fire.

The incident took place at Akkireddygudem in West Godavari district. The 18 victims were working in Unit 4 of the pharmaceutical plant when the fire broke out.

The fire was brought under control in two hours.

Four of the six who died were migrant workers from Bihar. Two the victims' bodies have been recovered so far.

The dead were identified as Udurupathi Krishnaiah, B Kiran Kumar, Kaaru Ravi Das, Manoj Kumar, Suvaas Ravi Das, and Habdas Ravi Das.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the incident and announced a Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family members of the dead.

He also declared Rs 5 lakh compensation for each for those critically injured and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries. Officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of those injured.

The Superintendent of Police and the District Collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.