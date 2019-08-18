5 Engineering Students Arrested For Selling Marijuana In Hyderabad

The students were getting marijuana from Araku in Andhra Pradesh, the police said. (Representational)

Five engineering students have been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly selling marijuana to their classmates, the police said.

The police seized eight kilograms of marijuana from them on Friday.

The students were getting marijuana from Araku and Andhra Pradesh borders and were selling it in the city at a higher cost, they said.

"On Friday, our teams were conducting vehicle checking at Shamshabad when the two among the five were found carrying a bag suspiciously. They were stopped and Marijuana was found inside the bag. They were taken into custody. During investigation, they revealed that three more students are involved with them," said , Circle Inspector Ramakrishna said.

The police immediately rushed to arrest the other three accused, he added.

