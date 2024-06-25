41,000 Years Old Ostrich Nest, World's Oldest, Found In Andhra

The nest, a massive structure, contains 911 ostrich eggs

Researchers have found the world's oldest Ostrich nest, dating back to 41,000 years, in Andhra Pradesh.

The nest was discovered while archaeologists from a Vadodara University and experts from Germany, Australia and the US were investigating a fossil-rich site in Andhra Praderdsh's Prakasam.

The nest, a massive structure containing 911 ostrich eggs, offers unparalleled insights into the behavior and habitat of these ancient megafaunal birds, the researchers said,

Typically measuring between 9 to 10 feet in width, such nests were capable of holding anywhere from 30 to 40 eggs at a time.

"This finding represents a crucial moment in comprehending the extinction of megafaunal species in India," said Devara Anil Kumar, Assistant Professor at MSU's Department of Archaeology and Ancient History in Vadodara/

"The discovery of nearly 3,500 fragments of ostrich eggshells within a confined area of 1x1.5 meters not only validates the historical presence of ostriches in Southern India but also establishes the existence of the oldest known ostrich nest in the world," he added.