Video: Escaped Ostrich Runs Loose In South Korean City

The ostrich was captured and sent to local ecological park.

An ostrich caused chaos on a busy road in South Korea's Seongnam on Tuesday morning. In videos posted on social media, the runaway bird is seen dodging traffic and crashing into a truck. Motorists, taken aback by the bizarre sight, slowed down their vehicles to avoid hitting the ostrich. UK-based The Star said that the bird was named Tadori and several drivers who were driving in the area captured its movements on camera. In the clips, the ostrich is seen running sideways across multiple lanes before seemingly colliding with a slow-moving vehicle.

Watch the video:

여러가지 생각이 든다. pic.twitter.com/2IGeqAwOoa — EUN YOO 은유 (@eunyoo_park) March 26, 2024

The Ostrich was spotted at the Daewon Tunnel Intersection in Seongnam, the outlet further said.

Tadori had escaped from a local ecological park and reportedly spent more than an hour running loose. The BBC said that the bird was captured by police and firefighters, and was safely returned to the park.

But the videos generated a lot of chatter on social media.

"That thing runs at the same speed as the car," one user said on X. "What was the ostrich thinking while running," commented another.

"I found freedom, but it wasn't freedom," a third user said. Another added that the ostrich was "running gracefully".

South Korean news agency Yonhap said the bird was spotted running loose on the road at 9.30 am (local time) and was captured at a factory building site at 10:25 am (local time).

There were no reports of injuries or damage to property, the agency quoted the police as saying.