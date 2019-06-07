2 Brothers Went For Bath At Andhra Beach, One Missing

The incident took place when the brothers went to the sea to take a dip after purchasing a silver idol from a shop.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: June 07, 2019 10:06 IST
The two brothers got caught in the current at Manginapudi beach in Krishna district.


Krishna: 

The search operation of a teenager who was swept away by a current at a beach in Andhra Pradesh is currently underway. V Hemant Kumar, 16, had gone with his brother to Manginapudi beach to take a dip after purchasing a silver idol from a shop. The two brothers got caught in the current and fell into the sea.

While his brothers identified as V Sai Gopal (18) was rescued by fishermen, V Hemant Kumar remained untraceable. The two brothers are residents of Kolleti Kota village.

Sai Gopal was admitted to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.

