2 Brothers Went For Bath At Andhra Beach, One Missing

The search operation of a teenager who was swept away by a current at a beach in Andhra Pradesh is currently underway. V Hemant Kumar, 16, had gone with his brother to Manginapudi beach to take a dip after purchasing a silver idol from a shop. The two brothers got caught in the current and fell into the sea.

While his brothers identified as V Sai Gopal (18) was rescued by fishermen, V Hemant Kumar remained untraceable. The two brothers are residents of Kolleti Kota village.

Sai Gopal was admitted to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.

