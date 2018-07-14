15 Missing After Boat Capsizes In East Godavari In Andhra Pradesh

The boat had around 40 passengers, mostly students

Nearly 15 people are said to be missing after a passenger boat capsized in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district today. The boat had around 40 passengers, mostly students.

Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have rushed to the spot. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed district officials to step up rescue operations, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

The boat, according to reports, hit a pillar of a bridge in the Gautami river and turned over. It was travelling from Talarivaripalem to Pashuvulanka in the district.

Terrified school students who were saved by those around say some of their friends are still missing. The water flow was reportedly fast making it difficult for even those who know swimming to make it to shore.

Many villages here are small islands and students return from school using boats.

The Gautami river is a tributary of the Godavari.