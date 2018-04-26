13 With Suspected Anthrax Infection Hospitalised In Andhra Pradesh

"It is believed that the victims belonging to a village, near here, contracted the infection after reportedly eating the meat of a dead cow, a few days ago," said a hospital official.
Dr Arjuna, superintendent of the King George Hospital, told PTI that 13 people were presently undergoing treatment for suspected cutaneous anthrax disease.
Of the 13, six were admitted to the hospital a week ago and seven others on Tuesday, he said.
"There is no cause for alarm as all the victims have lesions on their skin, and cutaneous anthrax can be cured with drugs," he said.