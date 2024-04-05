After Anthrax-Laced Letters To Top Pak Judges, A Massive Probe: Report

In response to the life-threatening letters laced with white power received by 17 judges of the superior courts in Pakistan, the investigative agencies of the country are trying to expose the perpetrators, Dawn reported on Friday.

Investigators in the capital have traced these letters to the General Post Office in Rawalpindi, but due to the absence of CCTV cameras on the premises, the senders have yet to be identified.

After the letters were opened by the court staff, it was widely believed that the suspicious powder in the envelopes was 'anthrax', a harmful substance that causes an infection upon contact with skin.

However, forensic analysis has revealed that the letters sent to LHC judges did not contain anthrax, rather "carbohydrates having arsenic traces".

Dawn reported that the initial investigations have revealed that the arsenic was not in its pure form.

"There were no traces of anthrax or any other toxic chemicals," sources told Dawn. They added the investigating agencies had also been instructed to trace the fingerprints on the envelopes to catch the attackers.

The Punjab Safe City Authority had also been instructed to trace the senders of the suspicious letters through its surveillance cameras installed across the provincial capital.

At Thursday's cabinet meeting, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to unearth the plot apparently aimed at threatening judges of superior courts through letters carrying a suspicious powder.

"The government is investigating the matter with the sense of responsibility to uncover the reality," the prime minister said in his speech at the federal cabinet.

In the matter, Pakistan's home department also held a meeting in the provincial capital attended by top police and forensic officials. According to sources, the CTD constituted a task force headed by the DIG to trace the culprits and their motives behind sending these documents.

With regard to the protection of judges and their staff members, the home department and other line agencies have decided that the judges be provided scanning machines to scan before opening suspicious letters or envelopes. It was also decided that all Lahore High Court judges' staff members be offered training besides equipping them with gadgets to handle suspicious letters and articles in an informed manner, Dawn reported.

As the investigation in Islamabad inched forward, the CTD team led by DIG Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari traced the letters sent to the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court to the General Post Office in Rawalpindi.

Sources privy to the investigation told Dawn that following the delivery of these 'toxic' letters to the judges of the top court and the high courts, the investigation team had managed to establish that they were dispatched from the Rawalpindi GPO and the sender mailed all these letters through a post box.

Though the letterbox has been identified, the identity of the sender is still not known.

Sources said that the efforts were being made to trace the sender through CCTV footage and the authorities concerned had been asked to furnish the footage, Dawn reported.

Sources said that it was difficult to ascertain who brought these letters to the post office since there were no cameras installed inside the crowded premises. According to sources, the investigation team has asked adjacent offices and buildings to share footage from their respective CCTV cameras.

When contacted, Islamabad Police Spokesperson Taqi Jawad told Dawn that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was investigating the case. According to him, DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari was personally supervising the investigation. He expressed hope that the investigation team would trace the senders soon.

Following the incident, the IHC administration took several precautionary measures and the administration has decided to return all letters without a proper sender's address, Dawn reported.

The letters to the top court sent by an unknown group 'Tehreek-i-Namoos-i-Pakistan' accused the judiciary of "pretending to do justice" and claimed the struggle for petty politics and vested interests would not be tolerated anymore. The text threatened that the toxic substance in the envelopes was a warning for others to 'repent' or face the consequences. The phrase "Welocme [sic] to Bacilus anthracis [sic] !!!" was also written along with a photo of a human skull and bones.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)