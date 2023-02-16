Armed Robbers Loot Rs 22 Lakh Cash From Bank In Amritsar

Police said no security guard was present at the bank at the time of the incident. (representational)

Two armed robbers looted Rs 22 lakh cash from the Punjab National Bank branch at Macleod Road in Amritsar on Thursday, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (detective) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said two unidentified men arrived on a scooter and one of them, who was wearing a mask, entered the bank.

The robber, who was carrying a pistol, asked everyone in the bank to raise their hands before asking the cashier to put the money in a bag. The two robbers then fled with the bag containing the cash, the police said.

The bank is located just 100 metres away from the office of the deputy commissioner of police (law and order).

Police said no security guard was present at the bank at the time of the incident.

Police teams have been dispatched to nab the accused, they said.

