On Camera, Movie-Style Robbery At Gunpoint In UP

Prayagraj robbery: Police said they are scouring through the CCTV footage.

In a movie-style robbery, three masked men barged into a businessman's office in broad daylight in Prayagraj and looted Rs 6 lakh. The businessman was held at gunpoint in his office in Colonelganj area on Wednesday as the robbers started filling their bags with the cash.

A 25-second CCTV footage of the robbery showed the three men with their faces covered barging into the office of the businessman, who dealt in iron rods. One of the robbers, who was carrying a gun, pointed it at the businessman.

The other robbers were seen searching the drawers under his table and filling their bags as two others present in the office stood there scared. The businessman had his hands raised, visibly scared, as one of the robber was seen threatening him with the gun.

"On information about the incident that occurred within Colonelganj Police Station limits, a police team led by senior officers reached the spot and began investigation. An FIR was registered at Colonelganj police station. Police teams have been formed for speedy investigation of the case," Prayagraj Police said in a statement.

Police said they are scouring through the CCTV footage. Further investigation is on.