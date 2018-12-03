Plea In High Court Against Changing Natural Stream Of Ganga In Allahabad

During Kumbh Mela, around 16 crore pilgrims are expected to take a holy dip in River Ganga. (File)

A plea has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on alleged changing of the natural stream of River Ganga by the district administration as part of preparations for Kumbh Mela slated for February.

The court will take up the matter on December 10.

The plea states that at Sangam, a stream of River Ganga is naturally divided into two parts but the administration of Kumbh Mela Prayagraj is digging out the sand between the two streams to merge them.

It is being done so that a major chunk of land is made available for allotment to seers and religious organisations for setting up their camps during Kumbh mela, the plea said.

The application will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice YK Srivastava.

The plea says during the Kumbh Mela, around 16 crore pilgrims are expected to come and take a holy dip in River Ganga. However, because of the change in flow of River Ganga, there is ample possibility of disturbance in ecosystem.

The applicant has also asked the court to direct the state government to release sufficient water in the river during Kumbh Mela.