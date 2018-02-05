Youth Dies While Attempting Celebratory Firing At Wedding

The victim, Hitesh Vaghel, died instantly after a bullet pierced his chest while he was trying to fire a revolver during a wedding procession, sub inspector M J Jadeja of Joravarnagar police station said.
Police investigations have revealed that the licensed revolver belonged to Vanraj Vadhel, a relative of the deceased.
"Both Vanraj and Hitesh were relatives. When the groom's procession was about to reach the wedding venue, Hitesh borrowed Vanraj's licensed revolver, may be to fire in the air to celebrate the moment. However, the gun misfired, killing Hitesh instantly," said Jadeja.
He added that Vanraj fled the scene after the incident and police teams were looking for him.