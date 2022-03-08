Woman Stabbed To Death By Man In Marketplace In Gujarat: Police

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras (Representational)

In a shocking incident at a marketplace in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on International Women's Day on Tuesday, a man allegedly stabbed to death a woman with whom he was earlier in a relationship, police said.

Naresh Rathod stabbed Asha Bodana (35) five to six times in the evening, killing her instantly, Inspector RT Udavat of Madhupura police station said.

"Efforts are on to nab Rathod. A preliminary probe has found he was earlier in a relationship with the victim and was angry after it was called off. The man and woman lived in the same locality," Udavat said.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras in the vicinity, with clips showing the victim standing by the side of the road to buy something, before the man appears from behind, pins her down and stabs her multiple times.

The clips show him standing at the spot for some time near the bloodied victim and then fleeing. A man can be seen throwing a box-like object at Rathod as he runs away from the scene of crime.