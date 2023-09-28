Video Of Ahmedabad Man's Brutal Assault Of Woman Business Partner Viral

In a video statement, the woman has said the incident took place on Monday.

A shocking video of a man brutally assaulting a woman near a salon in a posh Ahmedabad neighbourhood has prompted the police to register a case of sexual harassment and voluntarily causing hurt.

Police have reached out to the woman, who is from the Northeast, and registered the case against the man on the basis of her statement.

The woman has told police that she and Mohsin, who is seen hitting her, were business partners, and that they ran a salon for women in Ahmedabad's upscale Sindhubhavan neighbourhood.

The viral video shows the man approaching the woman and hitting her across her face. As she tries to push him away, he hits her again. The two are seen arguing as the man continues to approach the woman menacingly. Another man in the video is seen trying to intervene and stop Mohsin as he drags the woman by her hand. But he does not stop, he pulls the woman by her hair and repeatedly hits her across the face.

In a video statement, the woman has said the incident took place on Monday. "We had suffered a loss of about Rs 4,000- Rs 5,000. So I scolded a woman staff member. He (Mohsin) was angry and asked me why I had scolded her. I asked him if he has a relationship with the girl because of which he is defending her. He then started hitting me. I asked him not to hit me and to talk calmly, but he did not stop," she said.

"I tried to call police on the 100 helpline, but he snatched my phone. The phone was running on low charge and eventually switched off. Then I started running and somehow escaped," the woman said.

The woman said in her statement that Mohsin had later apologised to her. "He apologised to me, so I forgave him and did not approach the police. When the video became viral, police came to know. I did not want to file a complaint. I did not want him to face action. But police and others explained to me that this has happened to me, and it should not happen to anyone else. Everyone supported me. Then I filed a complaint," she said.

"I am thankful to those who have supported me. I am from the Northeast. I am glad that the police, the media have stood beside me. Thank you so much," the woman added.