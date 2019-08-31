Upset With Husband, Woman Slits Son's Throat, Hangs Self In Ahmedabad: Cops

The woman and her husband belonged to Nepal. (Representational)

A woman in Ahmedabad allegedly slit her 2-year-old son's throat and then hanged herself after she came to know that her husband had lied to her about something, the police said today.

Shantiben Sonar, a Nepalese national, lived with her husband and son. The police said that woman's husband had promised her to take her back to their native place in Nepal but later refused.

"The family is from Kanchanpur in Nepal. The woman was insisting on going back to Nepal and her husband had promised to take her there," the police said.

"When she learnt that her husband had lied to her, she took this extreme step," they added.

