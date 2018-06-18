Objectionable Comment On Facebook Group Lands User In Trouble

Manish Maheriya was arrested after a complaint lodged by Jaimin Gadhvi, a release from the City Crime Branch said.
Mr Gadhvi had named three persons including Maheriya in the complaint, alleging that they posted objectionable comments on Mogal Mata, a family deity, on a Facebook group called "Apna Adda".
CommentsMr Maheriya, who uses the name 'Manish Manjulaben Bhartiya' on his Facebook page, was arrested on the charge of 'hurting religious sentiments' under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
His mobile phone from which he allegedly posted the comment was also seized by the Crime Branch, the release said, adding that police were searching for the other two persons.