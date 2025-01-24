PM's Vision Turns Into Reality As Unused Urban Space Becomes Sports Hubs In Ahmedabad

The Gujarat government has transformed areas under overbridges into vibrant sports hubs, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to maximise the potential of urban spaces.

This initiative underscores the government's dedication to revitalising public spaces and fostering a culture of health and wellness, officials said.

During his last visit to Gujarat, PM Modi shared the idea with the Gujarat government for proper use of areas under flyovers. He suggested these spaces could be used for young people to engage in sports, and for the elderly to spend some time.

Food stalls could be set up, which would create jobs. Local foods can be promoted in the food stalls and women should be prioritised for employment with self-help groups.

PM Modi also suggested some blocks should be reserved for parking.

He said the facilities should help children engage in sports so they may stay away from mobiles.

#WATCH | Gandhinagar, Gujarat | State's Home Minister and Youth & Sports Minister, Harsh Sanghavi says, "... It is a matter of pride that the country has such a Prime Minister who has brought a huge change in various sectors through his new age thinking, hard-work and execution... pic.twitter.com/JdoEL2stph — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

This vision was turned into a reality by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, which transformed underbridge spaces into vibrant sports hubs. The space has been put to other innovative uses as well.

One such facility is under CIMS railway overbridge in Gota Ward, north-west zone in Ahmedabad. It was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This project costs only Rs 3.5 crore.

It is divided into several zones: games zone, dedicated pickle ball court, box cricket facilities, basketball court, food zone and two parking blocks.

Twn more overbridges in Ahmedabad, two in Surat, four in Vadodara, two in Rajkot and two in Gandhinagar Mahanagar Palika will be transformed similarly under this initiative.