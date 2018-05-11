In Vadodara, 3 Men Tied To Rope, Paraded For Assaulting Woman Cop The woman sub-inspector, A J Tomar, and her team of constables had gone to Dudhwala Mohalla at about 1.45 on Wednesday night to close down 18 roadside food stalls that were open beyond the stipulated hours, the police said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The accused were paraded to send out a "stern message", a police official said (Representational) Vadodara: Three men arrested on charges of assaulting an on-duty woman sub-inspector were allegedly tied with a rope and paraded by the police. A purported video clip of the the incident has gone viral on social media. They were paraded in the Dudhwala Mohalla area of the city where the attack took place.



Last evening, they were produced before a local court which remanded them in four-day police custody, Manish Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police was quoted by PTI as saying.



The accused, Mohammed Rafiq Dudhwala, Sabir Golawala, and Mohammed Hanif Dudhwala - who own food stalls in the area - were paraded in order to send out a "stern message" to those who break rules, a police official said.



The woman sub-inspector, A J Tomar, and her team of constables had gone to Dudhwala Mohalla at about 1.45 on Wednesday night to close down 18 roadside food stalls that were open beyond the stipulated hours, the police said.



When the police team tried to close down the food stalls, their owners took objection. After heated arguments, the stall owners allegedly attacked the police team, they said.



One of the accused, Rafiq Dudhwala, allegedly snatched Ms Tomar's wooden baton and hit her on the head, the police added.



"She was rushed to a hospital, where she received three stitches on her head. She is stable now," DCP Singh said.



B G Chetariya, inspector at the Raopura police station, said they are trying to arrest others involved in the attack on the police team.



Rafiq Dudhwala has also been booked for attempting to snatch Ms Tomar's gun, the police added.



Three men arrested on charges of assaulting an on-duty woman sub-inspector were allegedly tied with a rope and paraded by the police. A purported video clip of the the incident has gone viral on social media. They were paraded in the Dudhwala Mohalla area of the city where the attack took place.Last evening, they were produced before a local court which remanded them in four-day police custody, Manish Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police was quoted by PTI as saying.The accused, Mohammed Rafiq Dudhwala, Sabir Golawala, and Mohammed Hanif Dudhwala - who own food stalls in the area - were paraded in order to send out a "stern message" to those who break rules, a police official said.The woman sub-inspector, A J Tomar, and her team of constables had gone to Dudhwala Mohalla at about 1.45 on Wednesday night to close down 18 roadside food stalls that were open beyond the stipulated hours, the police said.When the police team tried to close down the food stalls, their owners took objection. After heated arguments, the stall owners allegedly attacked the police team, they said.One of the accused, Rafiq Dudhwala, allegedly snatched Ms Tomar's wooden baton and hit her on the head, the police added."She was rushed to a hospital, where she received three stitches on her head. She is stable now," DCP Singh said. B G Chetariya, inspector at the Raopura police station, said they are trying to arrest others involved in the attack on the police team.Rafiq Dudhwala has also been booked for attempting to snatch Ms Tomar's gun, the police added. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter