The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday (July 1) initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against senior advocate Bhaskar Tanna for allegedly consuming beer during a virtual hearing.

The incident occurred before Justice Sandeep Bhatt on June 26, when Tanna was seen drinking from what appeared to be a beer mug while on a phone call. A video clip of the incident is now circulating widely on social media.

Just a week earlier, another video went viral showing a man attending a High Court hearing virtually-while sitting on a toilet.

These recurring instances raise uncomfortable questions: In an era when virtual courts are meant to facilitate speedier justice, do such incidents trivialise the institution and erode the decorum it demands?

The Virtual Reality

A division bench of Justices A.S. Supehia and R.T. Vachhani has questioned whether Tanna should retain his senior counsel status, given his "outrageous and glaring" conduct. The court will take further action after a hearing in two weeks. The bench rightly noted that such behaviour has "wide and serious ramifications" for the judicial system and the rule of law.

Virtual hearings, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, have brought with them their own set of challenges-and embarrassments.

Like physical courtrooms, virtual sessions require all participants to maintain dignity. Any lapse undermines the decorum courts stand for. The image of a man relieving himself with the camera on, even if inadvertently, is deeply disturbing.

Courts were quick to adapt during the pandemic, but virtual hearings soon revealed lapses-from informality in dress to shocking behaviour. These episodes prompted the higher judiciary to stress that minimum courtroom etiquette must be observed-even online. Lawyers, in particular, are expected to appear presentable and ensure their surroundings are appropriate for court proceedings.

The Larger Issue

The 'beer incident' has sparked debate in legal circles about professionalism in the digital age. While sipping water during arguments is common, drinking beer during a live hearing-especially in a dry state like Gujarat-crosses a line. It reflects a troubling casualness toward judicial institutions.

"A person behaving inappropriately during a virtual hearing lowers the dignity of the court," said Gujarat High Court advocate Vijay Patel. "And when a senior advocate behaves this way, it sends an even worse message."

Court proceedings are streamed live, and recordings are accessible to students, junior lawyers, and the general public. Senior advocates serve as role models, and their conduct sets the tone for future generations. "Seniors are examples for juniors-this sets a bad precedent," Patel added. "This incident not only invites contempt charges but also merits disciplinary action."

Courts have laid down rules for decorum in virtual proceedings-including attire and behaviour. Gujarat's own High Court (Live Streaming of Court Proceedings) Rules, 2021, were cited in this case.

Also relevant is Gujarat's prohibition on alcohol. Residents can procure liquor only with health permits. While Tanna may have obtained beer legally, consuming it during a court session-even virtually-may invite strict judicial scrutiny.

Time for a Framework

With virtual hearings here to stay, the judiciary needs a clear, comprehensive legal framework to govern online proceedings. Judicial norms must be preserved not only in physical courtrooms but in every space where justice is delivered-even when no one appears to be watching.

The legal profession carries a legacy built on discipline, propriety, and public trust. It falls on all stakeholders-judges, lawyers, and litigants-to honour that legacy, online and offline.

