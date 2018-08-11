Hardik Patel Fined Rs 600 For Traffic Violations

Ahmedabad | | Updated: August 11, 2018 00:09 IST
Hardik Patel was fined inside premises of police commissioner's office in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: 

Traffic police in Ahmedabad on Friday slapped a fine on Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel for having black-tinted film on his car's windows, an official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Akash Patel said that, in addition, the leader's driver did not have his seat belt on while driving the car.

"When his SUV entered the premises (of the police commissionerate), on duty policemen noticed black-tinted film on the car windows. Further, his driver was also not wearing a seat-belt. We have slapped a fine of Rs 600 for the two violations under the Motor Vehicle Act and removed the black film," said Mr Patel.

Hardik Patel was fined inside the premises of the police commissioner's office in the city's Shahibaug area when the former had come to speak to authorities about non-allocation of a place for a fast from August 25 in connection with the Patidar quota demand.

Mr Patel had, earlier, announced that he would sit on an indefinite fast in the Nikol area from August 25 but the plan had to be nixed as the plot is now a parking lot. 

