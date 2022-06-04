Arvind Kejriwal To Hold 'Tiranga Yatra' In Gujarat's Mehsana On June 6

The Aam Aadmi Party carried out a 3-week long "Parivartan Yatra" in Gujarat. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a 'Tiranga Yatra' cum roadshow in Gujarat's Mehsana city, a BJP stronghold, on June 6.

He will also address a gathering during the roadshow, an AAP leader said on Saturday. It will be the fourth visit of the Delhi chief minister to Gujarat, where elections are due in December this year, over three months.

"On June 6, Mr Kejriwal will reach Ahmedabad airport at 3 pm and travel to Mehsana. In Mehsana, he will hold a grand 'Tiranga Yatra,' which will roll out from the city municipal shopping centre. He will address people during the roadshow," said Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia.

Ahead of the polls, the AAP is trying to project itself as an alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Gujarat.

This is the second 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat in which Kejriwal will participate. Earlier, he and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held their maiden roadshow in Ahmedabad on April 2.

Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Gujarat comes at the culmination of the AAP's three-week "Parivartan Yatra".

AAP leaders had tried to reach out to people across all the 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat during the yatra to "give a chance to people to voice their concerns." The Parivartan outreach started on May 15. The yatra will conclude on June 5.

Mr Kejriwal had last visited Gujarat on May 11 when he travelled to Rajkot.

On May 1, he addressed "Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan," a tribal rally held at Bharuch with Bharatiya Tribal Party chief Chhotu Vasava.

