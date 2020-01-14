Amit Shah Flies Kite In Ahmedabad To Celebrate Makar Sankranti

Amit Shah was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of an apartment in Kanak Kala Society in Ahmedabad along with wife Sonalben Shah

BJP leader Jitu Vaghani tweeted a photo of Amit Shah flying a kite

Ahmedabad:

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew a kite from a rooftop on Anand Nagar Road in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The area is part of his Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhinagar.

The BJP president was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of an apartment in Kanak Kala Society along with wife Sonalben Shah, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and state BJP youth morcha president Rutvij Patel.

Mr Shah also released balloons in the sky.

However, kites with both pro- and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act slogans written on them were seen over the skies of Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

