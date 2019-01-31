Ahmedabad Metro's Trail Run Conducted, Services Likely To Start From March

The metro rail will be implemented in two phases initially. (File)

The first trial run of the city's metro rail was conducted on Thursday by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC), which announced that its commercial operations will start from March this year.

The government plans to start from March operations of the metro rail on 6.5-km route, which is a part of the first phase from Vastral in the city to Apparel Park.

"The first test of the train was successfully carried out today on the test track of 900 meters at Apparel Park," a statement by GMRC said.

"The first train-set of Ahmedabad Metro had arrived at Apparel Park Depot on January 1, 2019 and was undergoing technical examination, safety checks and tests required for the regular run of the train," the statement said.

"The second train-set is expected to arrive on February 9, 2019 and statutory inspection by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation of Railways and Commissioner of Railway Safety is expected to be completed by early March," it added.

"Commercial operations of the metro will start after that," the statement said.

The metro rail will be implemented in two phases initially. While phase one is from Vastral to Theltej Gam, the second phase is from Gyaspur Depot to Motera stadium.