Meet Rajasthan's Surbhi Patidar Who Overcame Adversities To Fulfil Her Dream

Surabhi was operating the metro during the inauguration of the Ahmedabad metro.

Banswara is a district in Rajasthan that lacks basic infrastructural facilities, which are very common in developed urban areas. But despite these adversities, the girls of this district, which has a predominately tribal population, are gaining fame in the state. The story of Surabhi Patidar, who hails from the Raiyana village of this district, is truly inspirational in many aspects.

Despite the absence of essential amenities, Surabhi has attained a level of accomplishment that many affluent children living in well-equipped urban areas have not been able to reach.

Surabhi Patidar currently serves as a train operator in the Ahmedabad Metro. What truly distinguishes her role is that during the inauguration of the Ahmedabad Metro by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surbhi was entrusted with the responsibility of operating that very metro, adding a unique and prestigious aspect to her career.

Surabhi was born in 1992 and received her early education in Raiyana and later in Banswara. Subsequently, she pursued a degree in electronic engineering in Jaipur. Upon completing her studies, she successfully participated in the metro rail examination in Gujarat and secured a position as an operator at the Gujarat Metro Railway Corporation. Surabhi's husband, Neeraj Patidar, is employed at a pharmaceutical company in Gujarat.

Surabhi Patidar embarked on her professional journey as a metro train operator seven years ago, during the inauguration of the Ahmedabad Metro Train, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present. During this significant event, Prime Minister Modi personally met Surbhi and extended his congratulations for her remarkable achievements in life.

"Crying over shortcomings won't lead to accomplishments; true success is undoubtedly achieved through diligent efforts in the right direction," Surabhi said.

Surabhi attributes her success entirely to her education, firmly believing that it paved the way for her achievements, even though she hails from a tribal area. She holds a strong belief in advocating for girls' education and its importance.