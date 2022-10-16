Video Of Gutka Stains At Ahmedabad Metro Staion Goes Viral, Leaves Social Media Users Appalled

The gutka stains at the Metro station infuriated online users.

Metro trains are a major part of transportation in India's densely populated urban areas. Commuters in cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow enjoy riding the metro on a daily basis. Metro rail in India is known for its cleanliness in addition to its punctuality. But despite several instructions and surveillance, there are people who are not shying away from making these metro stations dirty.

A recent video of the Motera Stadium Metro Station in Ahmedabad is going viral on the internet, with pictures of dirty spots caused by littering and spitting by commuters. This metro station is a part of the Ahmedabad Metro's North-West Corridor, which connects APMC Vasna to Motera, and was made accessible to the general public on October 6.

Sharing the video on the social media platform, Twitter user Nilesh Shah wrote: "What's app forward. It is in Gujarati and about Ahmedabad Metro but is applicable to everyone. I hope we will improve. "



Due to the miserable state of the metro station shown in the video, users have incredibly harsh reactions to it.

One user expressed his displeasure with the celebrities for promoting gutka and paan masala in their advertisements and wrote, "How we will improve sir ? People tend to be influenced when so-called celebrities promote tobacco products. To change the habit of civic sense, we need that culture and environment that promotes good civic sense. But we are lacking way behind in it."

However, some users in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai praised these corporations for maintaining clean metro rails in their cities.

"Delhi metro is good, we can hardly see this," wrote one user. "Bangalore metro is also nicely maintained. Cctv surveillance and spot fines worked a lot," commented another person.