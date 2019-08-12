3 Killed, 6 Injured As Water Tank Collapses After Heavy Rain In Ahmedabad

The water tank crashed on people working on an adjacent plot, the police said.

Three people were killed and six others injured after a water tank collapsed on catering employees in Ahmedabad on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened in Ahmedabad's Bopal area, hit by heavy rains last week.

The water tank, said to be over 20 years old, crashed on people working on an adjacent plot, the police official.

"Three of them were brought to the hospital. Two people are in a critical condition," medical superintendent RM Jitiya said.

Ahmedabad Collector Vikrant Pandey said a committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

"The water tank was constructed by the municipality in 1997. It collapsed due to sinking of soil. A probe has been ordered and action will be taken accordingly," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.