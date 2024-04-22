UP Bride's Father Beaten To Death At Wedding. Fight Began Over DJ Request

A case has been filed against seven people with Fatehabad police

A fight over requesting the DJ to play music at a wedding led to the death of the bride's father in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the police said.

An argument had broken out between the bride's father and their relatives over requesting the DJ to play music. It escalated in to a big fight.

The bride's father was severely injured during the fight at the wedding venue, due to which he died, the police said.

The group of relatives who allegedly beat him to death then fled from the venue, reports said.

A case has been filed against seven people with Fatehabad police.