Case Against Agra Hospital For 'Spreading' Coronavirus To Other Places

A woman undergoing treatment at Agra's Paras Hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

The Agra Police in Uttar Pradesh have registered a case against the management of a private hospital for not revealing the actual number of patients and staff after a woman undergoing treatment there tested positive for coronavirus.

The hospital's negligence has resulted in spreading the coronavirus to other places, the district administration has said.

A local woman was undergoing treatment at Agra's Paras Hospital before she was referred to a hospital in Mathura where she was found positive for coronavirus. The district administration declared Paras hospital a hotspot and sealed it on the intervening night of April 6-7, the first information report said.

It said that the hospital management under-reported the actual number of people including patients, their attendants and the hospital staff. When the authorities took out the people to isolate them, there were 220 people, as against 73 reported by the hospital, the complaint said.

According to the complaint in the case, the hospital management's irresponsible act resulted in the spread of COVID-19 to other districts with the movement of the infected attendants and hospital staff.

The police have registered a case in the matter under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of India Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, with 78 new positive cases reported on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 805, according to the state health department.

According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services on Thursday, 17 patients were declared recovered and discharged taking the total number to 74. A total of 13 deaths have been reported across various districts of Uttar Pradesh till Thursday.