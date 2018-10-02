Agra Reminds PM Modi Of His Election Promise: An International Airport

Agra has demanded that Kheria Airport be an international facility to boost tourism (Representational)

A march was organised by some civil society groups in Agra today to demand upgradation of the airport in Kheria as an international facility and increase in air connectivity with major cities of India.

Hundreds of people marched from Shahid Bhagat Singh Hostel to Shahid Smarak in the city with placards. They raised slogans to remind the Modi government of its election promise of an international airport in Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Anil Sharma, convener of the Civil Aviation Society, told news agency PTI, "For years we have been running this campaign but the Union government has not yet responded to it. Smaller towns have got air connectivity under the UDAN scheme but Agra's case continues to be ignored. The city's Kheria airport needs to be upgraded as an international airport and flights from major destinations started."

Social activist Rajeev Saxena said Agra is the most important tourist centre of India and receives lakhs of foreign tourists annually. "As there is no air connectivity, foreign visitors have to first land in New Delhi and then come to Agra by road. This really makes no sense. The tourists hardly have the time to see other monuments after a visit to the Taj Mahal, since they have to rush back to New Delhi."

Hotelier Surendra Sharma said air connectivity with major centres in India and direct flights to international destinations will boost tourism.

Addressing the marchers at Shahid Smarak, Congress leader Shabana Khandelwal said, "It is an injustice to Agra which deserves an international airport at the earliest. The tourism sector has tremendous potential for employment, but the Modi government is not at all serious about supporting this vital industry."