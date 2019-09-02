3-Foot Monitor Lizard Causes Panic In Agra Ashram, Rescued

The monitor lizard was rescued by Wildlife SOS (Representational)

People at an ashram here on Monday panicked when they saw 3-foot giant monitor lizard perched cosily in a corner of a room.

Rajiv Kumar, a volunteer of Sri Sri Shiva Balyogi Ji Maharaj Shakti Kendra in Nirbhay Nagar saw the lizard and alerted the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit.

"We were terrified by the sighting of such a huge lizard inside the volunteer room. Since Wildlife SOS carries out rescue operations, we immediately called them for help," Kumar said.

The reptile was carefully transferred into a safe container, much to relief of everyone. It was released to its natural habitat after being kept under observation for a few hours.

"Monitor lizards are non-venomous, but can bite or even use their strong claws if threatened or provoked. Therefore, the rescuer need to be extremely careful as not to agitate the distressed reptile," an official said.

During the rain many reptile species seek shelter in dry and higher grounds.

Common Indian Monitor Lizard (Varanus bengalensis) or Bengal monitor Lizard, common in the Indian subcontinent, is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

