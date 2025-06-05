2-Foot-Long Monitor Lizard Emerges From Toilet In Rajasthan

A two-foot-long Goyra, commonly referred to as the Indian monitor lizard, invaded a home in the Kishangarh town of Ajmer district, Rajasthan, causing a massive stir in the neighbourhood. The massive lizard emerged from a toilet pot in Garvit Kumawat's home in the Shivlok Colony.

The family members had heard an odd sound coming from the other side of the toilet. They were left shocked when they peered inside. They were in a panic for almost 45 minutes after noticing the reptile.

A sanitation worker was then called, and after 10 minutes of arduous labour, the lizard was rescued and taken to a secure location. The reptile is believed to have entered the toilet from the sewer.

After the incident, the locals have called on the local civic officials to conduct a comprehensive study of the sewer system.

The term "Goyra" describes the Bengal monitor, another name for the common Indian monitor lizard. It is also known as "goh" in Punjab and Bihar, "guishaap" or "goshaap" in West Bengal, and "bis-cobra" in the western regions of India.

This huge, unusual-looking lizard is known for its swimming and tree-climbing skills.

Goyra has scales on its body and is usually large. Its snake-like tongue leads people to believe it is dangerous, but it is not toxic. It hunts birds, insects, and small animals. An antibiotic and a tetanus vaccine are given if Goyra bites.

Stories of reptiles, particularly snakes and lizards, emerging from the toilet pot have been reported in the past as well.

In 2023, an Australian family was shocked to witness a four-foot long snake inside their toilet. Luckily, the snake was a common tree snake, which is not toxic and poses no threat to humans.

In 2022, a couple in Thailand noticed a monitor lizard coming out of the toilet seat. In the video, which has now been deleted, a man was seen noticing something odd while using the restroom. He then filmed the entire event. First, a big monitor lizard was observed protruding its tongue from inside the toilet seat. Then, it emerged slowly and stood in front of everyone.