UK Army Bomb Squad, Police Responding To A Call At A College In Manchester

British security forces have responded to a call from a Manchester college.

World | | Updated: May 25, 2017 15:56 IST
UK army's bomb squad are still assessing the situation at a Manchester college (File Photo)

London:  British army bomb disposal experts and police have arrived at a college in Manchester, police said.

It was not immediately clear what they were responding to.

"Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. "Officers are in attendance and we are currently assessing the situation."

Trafford is a borough of Greater Manchester to the south of the city centre.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

