Two Jailed After UK Police Raid Uncovers 70 Million Pounds Cocaine Hidden Inside Blocks Of Cheese

Saleem Chaudhri was arrested during a raid on an industrial unit in Blackburn in May 2023.

A man who imported cocaine with a street value exceeding 17 million pounds into the UK has been sentenced to prison following the discovery of the illicit substance concealed within blocks of cheese and bin bags, BBC reported.

Saleem Chaudhri was arrested during a raid on an industrial unit in Blackburn in May 2023.

The 46-year-old resident of Blackburn collaborated with courier Rieadul Mohabath, hailing from South Shields in Tyne and Wear, to amass a profit exceeding 70 million pounds between 2022 and 2023.

Both individuals pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine at Preston Crown Court. Chaudhri received a sentence of 27 years and six months, while Mohabath, aged 28, was handed a 16-year prison term.

According to Lancashire Police, Chaudhri was observed "moments before his arrest" on 3 May, taking control of a Toyota Estate from a drug courier and driving it to the Old Fire Station in Blackburn.

Subsequently, law enforcement instructed him to open the shutters on his unit, where they discovered 478 pounds (217 kilograms) of cocaine, valued at over 17 million pounds.

A police spokesperson disclosed that portions of the narcotics were "concealed within blocks of Gouda cheese" imported from Belgium, with additional parcels found within black bin bags "prepared for transfer to couriers".

It was revealed that Chaudhri had arranged to deliver 148 pounds (67 kilograms) to one courier and 139 pounds (63 kilograms) to another on the day of his arrest.

Mohabath was later arrested at his residence in South Shields on 3 July.

During the operation, law enforcement discovered "a considerable sum of money, a cash counting device, and suspected Class A substances of different quantities," stated the spokesperson.

Additionally, a search at Chaudhri's residence in Waterside, Blackburn, uncovered an accumulation of nearly 10,000 pounds in cash.

The inquiry into Chaudhri's activities revealed his involvement in agreeing to distribute over 4,400 pounds (2,000 kilograms) for a total exceeding 70 million pounds between September 2022 and May 2023.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Sgt Haydn Sibley said Chaudhri and his associates had gone "to great lengths to hide their product and with the amount of cocaine seized [which was] the biggest haul ever in Lancashire, you can understand why".

"When we arrested Chaudhri, you could see by the look on his face that his world had crumbled," he said.

"That is reflected by the significant sentence he has received today."

